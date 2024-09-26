Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $52.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,039,737 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

