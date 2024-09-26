Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,000. 3M makes up about 1.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 3M by 1,015.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in 3M by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,858,000 after buying an additional 764,066 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

