Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Home Depot worth $1,980,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $396.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

