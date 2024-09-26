Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of International Business Machines worth $1,274,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $221.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.