Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of AT&T worth $985,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.