Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,741,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at $89,062,687,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $894.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

