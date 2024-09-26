BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $146-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.98 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BB
BlackBerry Stock Up 6.5 %
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
