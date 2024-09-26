Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

