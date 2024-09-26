Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $576.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The firm has a market cap of $530.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.80 and a 200 day moving average of $522.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

