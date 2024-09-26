Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,550 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

