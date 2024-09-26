Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $75,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.04. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.14.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

