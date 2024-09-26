iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.61

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 709565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 137,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

