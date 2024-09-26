Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

UPS opened at $131.52 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

