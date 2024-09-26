Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $257,300,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 235.0% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 33,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,944,071.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,060 shares of company stock valued at $188,031,963. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $568.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $576.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.54 and its 200-day moving average is $498.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.92.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

