Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $16,699,397. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.73.

CRM opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $265.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

