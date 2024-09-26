SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.54

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.54 and last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 222117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

