Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.22

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1910980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

