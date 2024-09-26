First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 304,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,532. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

