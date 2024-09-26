First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 304,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,532. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92.
