First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $21.07.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.