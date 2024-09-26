First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

