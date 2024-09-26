First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,328. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

