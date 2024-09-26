First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,386. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

