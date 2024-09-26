First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
