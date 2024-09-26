First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.