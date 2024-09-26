First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
