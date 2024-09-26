First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.