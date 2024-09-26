First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 15,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $131.86.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.