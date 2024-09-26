First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 15,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $131.86.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.