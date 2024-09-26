First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 449,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

