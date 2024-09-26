First Trust International IPO ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

