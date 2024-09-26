First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FTXG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.05.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
