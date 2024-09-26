First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4808 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FNX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.