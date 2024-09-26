First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4808 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

FNX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

