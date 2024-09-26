First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2554 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.91. 4,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.