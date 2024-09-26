First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3848 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

