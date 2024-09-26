First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3848 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $134.11.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
