First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

