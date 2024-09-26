First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
QQEW traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $127.83.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
