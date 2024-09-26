First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:QQEW)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

QQEW traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $127.83.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.