First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
FTXO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.06.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
