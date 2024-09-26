First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.07. 264,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,917. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

