First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans $0.20 Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 85,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,320. The firm has a market cap of $408 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

