First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.