First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
