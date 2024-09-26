Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $4.88 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,278,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

