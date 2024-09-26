Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Raised by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 3.1% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,350,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.