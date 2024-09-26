HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,070 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 5.8% of DME Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DME Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of HP worth $118,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

