Dundas Partners LLP Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 582,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 230,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 510,844 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 58,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

