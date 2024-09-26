Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.