Dundas Partners LLP Has $45.19 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 51,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 345,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 32.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 75,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.