11,551 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 252,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 582,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 230,594 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 510,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.