First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 164,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,068. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

