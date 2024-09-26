Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,137. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

