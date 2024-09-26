Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of RNSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile
