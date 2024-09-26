SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Plans Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:SRHR)

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

SRHR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SRH REIT Covered Call ETF alerts:

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.