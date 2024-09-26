John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JHCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
