Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TXS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 1,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

