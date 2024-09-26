STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

